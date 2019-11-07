|
|
|
MITCHESON Lynn The family of the late Lynn Mitcheson late of Scawthorpe would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, letters and cards of condolence received, during their recent sad bereavement.
Thanks are also extended for kind donations to Adwick Smile in Lynn's memory. Special thanks are extended to the family Doctor and Nursing Staff at Petersgate Surgery for their kindness and support and also to other NHS carers and support workers for their care.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019