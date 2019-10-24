|
MITCHESON Lynn Passed away peacefully on
October 16th at home with her family by her side and of Scawthorpe,
aged 58 years.
Beloved daughter of Jim and Shirley Mitcheson, also a loving sister
to Karen and Paul.
"Dearly loved, she will be
greatly missed by many"
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 1st November at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to 'Friends of Adwick Smile'
a collection plate will
be available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019