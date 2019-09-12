Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Edlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Edlin

Notice

Lorraine Edlin Notice
EDLIN Lorraine Ann The family would like to thank friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for attending the funeral and their kind expressions of sympathy and donations.
A special thanks to Mary, for her support to Lorraine through her illness, St John's Hospice, to Sharon Needham for a wonderful service, the staff at the Catholic Club and the professionalism of the Co-op Funeralcare.
Donations raised £500 have gone to
St John's Hospice.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.