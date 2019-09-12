|
|
|
EDLIN Lorraine Ann The family would like to thank friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for attending the funeral and their kind expressions of sympathy and donations.
A special thanks to Mary, for her support to Lorraine through her illness, St John's Hospice, to Sharon Needham for a wonderful service, the staff at the Catholic Club and the professionalism of the Co-op Funeralcare.
Donations raised £500 have gone to
St John's Hospice.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019