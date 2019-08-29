Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Lorraine Edlin Notice
EDLIN Lorraine Ann Passed away peacefully on
19th August 2019 in St Johns Hospice after a long battle with cancer,
aged 74 years. Cherished Aunty of Paul, Tracy, Ryan and Luke, a great friend
to Mary and many others.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
4th September 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu may be made to
St Johns Hospice, a collection box
will be provided after the service.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ, telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
