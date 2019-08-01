|
|
|
PIDGEON Lisa Jay Peacefully on 23rd July,
after fighting a long illness and of Edlington,
aged 36 years.
Devoted mum of David,
much loved daughter of Sandra and Matthew, loving sister of Lyndsey, Louisa and Michael,
a dear auntie and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 8th August at 10:20am.
Please note, family flowers only by request, but if desired, donations in lieu may be made to Weston Park Hospital.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. Tel. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019