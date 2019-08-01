Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Pidgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Pidgeon

Notice Condolences

Lisa Pidgeon Notice
PIDGEON Lisa Jay Peacefully on 23rd July,
after fighting a long illness and of Edlington,
aged 36 years.
Devoted mum of David,
much loved daughter of Sandra and Matthew, loving sister of Lyndsey, Louisa and Michael,
a dear auntie and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 8th August at 10:20am.
Please note, family flowers only by request, but if desired, donations in lieu may be made to Weston Park Hospital.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. Tel. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.