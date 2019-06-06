|
|
|
SOUTH Linda Len, Jennifer and Clare would like to thank everyone who attended Linda's celebration of life on the
10th May 2019, your kind words and thoughts will stay with us forever.
We would also thank J. Steadman
& Sons for their professionalism in providing a respectful and dignified service that was second to none.
We would also thank you all for the donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK that raised in the region £1300
and still counting. This will help towards finding a simple test to diagnose this dreadful disease early and find better treatments to save lives.
Linda, you will live on in our hearts forever and we will always love you.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
