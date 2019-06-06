Resources More Obituaries for Linda South Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda South

Notice SOUTH Linda Len, Jennifer and Clare would like to thank everyone who attended Linda's celebration of life on the

10th May 2019, your kind words and thoughts will stay with us forever.

We would also thank J. Steadman

& Sons for their professionalism in providing a respectful and dignified service that was second to none.

We would also thank you all for the donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK that raised in the region £1300

and still counting. This will help towards finding a simple test to diagnose this dreadful disease early and find better treatments to save lives.

Linda, you will live on in our hearts forever and we will always love you. Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices