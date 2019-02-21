|
GUY Linda
(née Cherry) Peacefully with her family at her side
on the 8th February 2019, aged 67 years and of Rossington. Devoted wife of Fred, loving Mum of David Louise and Joanne, a special Nanny and Great Nanny. Linda will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service followed by committal will be held at Rosehill Crematorium on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 1.20pm.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium for donations
for the Tickhill Lions.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Edward Street, Rossington, Doncaster. Tel 01302 867902
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
