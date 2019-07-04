|
LEGGOTT Lily Nee Teale Passed away peacefully on the
30th June 2019 aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Fred Leggott,
a wonderful Mam of Shane, Boyd and Dale, also a loving Nanna and
Great Nanna.
The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Wednesday the 17th July at 12 Noon, followed by the burial in the
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired can be made to
Cancer Research U.K
Enquiries to: The Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 4, 2019