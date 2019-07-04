Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Leggott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Leggott

Notice Condolences

Lily Leggott Notice
LEGGOTT Lily Nee Teale Passed away peacefully on the
30th June 2019 aged 87 years.

Beloved wife of the late Fred Leggott,
a wonderful Mam of Shane, Boyd and Dale, also a loving Nanna and
Great Nanna.

The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Wednesday the 17th July at 12 Noon, followed by the burial in the
Rose Hill Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired can be made to
Cancer Research U.K

Enquiries to: The Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.