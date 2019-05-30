Home

Lilian Speight

Lilian Speight Notice
SPEIGHT Lilian Peacefully passed away at her home in Belton on
23rd May 2019,
aged 82 years.
Reunited with her beloved late husband Don, much loved and loving mum of Terry, David & Tina. Lilian will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service and committal at Woodlands Crematorium will be held on Thursday 6th June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations to benefit Macmillan Cancer Support may be left at the service or sent
c/o R Wallace & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 27 High St, Crowle, DN17 4LD.
Tel: 01724 488565.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
