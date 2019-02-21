|
FIRTH Lilian Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
9th February 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter,
much loved sister in law of Elsie and a cherished friend of Kathleen, Marilyn, Louise, Natalie and Mairead (inspire).
"Forever in our hearts."
The funeral service will be
held on Wednesday 6th March at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Enquiries to Bramley Funeral Services
Tel: 01302 874197.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
