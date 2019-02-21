Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bramleys Funeral Service
78 Askern Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 0EW
01302 637812
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Firth

Notice Condolences

Lilian Firth Notice
FIRTH Lilian Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
9th February 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter,
much loved sister in law of Elsie and a cherished friend of Kathleen, Marilyn, Louise, Natalie and Mairead (inspire).
"Forever in our hearts."
The funeral service will be
held on Wednesday 6th March at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Enquiries to Bramley Funeral Services
Tel: 01302 874197.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.