TURNER LESLIE (LES) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 11th February after an illness bravely borne and of Stainforth aged 71 years. Dearly loved dad of Joanne, Caroline and Lee, also a dear grandad and
great grandad. He will be so sadly missed. Funeral Service in
St Marys Parish Church Stainforth on Tuesday 26th February at 10-30am followed by Interment in Stainforth Cemetery 11-10am. Enquiries to
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors
Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
