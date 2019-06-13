Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00
St Wilfrid's Church
Hickleton
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Haller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Haller

Notice Condolences

Leonard Haller Notice
HALLER Leonard
Former Harvester
"Len" Passed away peacefully in hospital on May 24th 2019,
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of Iris.
Loving brother of Frank, Gerry, Ann and the late Hilda and Alice.
A much loved uncle, great uncle and great great uncle.
Len was a good friend to many and a gentleman to all whom he met,
he will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
St Wilfrid's Church, Hickleton on Wednesday 19th June at 11:00am
followed by the committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please
however donations in lieu of
flowers will be forwarded to
The British Heart Foundation and Firefly.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.