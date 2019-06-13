|
HALLER Leonard
Former Harvester
"Len" Passed away peacefully in hospital on May 24th 2019,
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of Iris.
Loving brother of Frank, Gerry, Ann and the late Hilda and Alice.
A much loved uncle, great uncle and great great uncle.
Len was a good friend to many and a gentleman to all whom he met,
he will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
St Wilfrid's Church, Hickleton on Wednesday 19th June at 11:00am
followed by the committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please
however donations in lieu of
flowers will be forwarded to
The British Heart Foundation and Firefly.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
