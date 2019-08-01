|
|
|
LE-VOGUER Lawrence On Friday 19th July 2019
in hospital, aged 84 years
Beloved husband of late Katharina; loving Dad of Martin and
late Michael, father-in-law of Chris
and Maxine; much loved grandad of Francesca, Olivia, Alexandra;
dear brother of Philip,
Geoff and late Maurice.
The funeral service and committal will take place on Monday 12th August 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only by request but,
if desired, donations will be accepted towards Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund and Firefly.
ENQ'S: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
TEL: 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019