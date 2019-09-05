Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
MURFIN Laura Towler Passed away peacefully on the
16th August 2019, aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Derek Murfin, wonderful mum of Jane,
a cherished sister-in-law and aunt.
The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 12:40pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made
in memory of Laura to the
'Mayflower Animal Sanctuary'.
Enquiries to: The Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
