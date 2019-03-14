|
Stevens Kevin Peacefully after a short illness on
27th February 2019 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary aged 56 years.
Loving son of Zena and Cyril,
dad of Jade and Kirk.
Much loved partner of Suzanne and sadly missed brother of John and Gary.
Kevin will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
Service and cremation to take place
on Tuesday March 19th Rose Hill Crematorium at 4.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be greatly received for the benefit of Cancer Research c/o collection box at the crematorium.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
