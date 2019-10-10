|
|
|
WARD Kenneth Vincent Peacefully on September 27th
and of Bessacarr,
aged 90 years.
The much loved husband of Cath Ward, a loving dad of Marie, Margaret, Christine, Patricia, Michael and Cathy, also a much loved grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service to take place on
Tuesday 15th October at
St. Paul's RC Church, Cantley,
at 2.00 pm followed by cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster,
at 3.20 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to
British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK c/o
W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019