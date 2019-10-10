Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ward

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Ward Notice
WARD Kenneth Vincent Peacefully on September 27th
and of Bessacarr,
aged 90 years.
The much loved husband of Cath Ward, a loving dad of Marie, Margaret, Christine, Patricia, Michael and Cathy, also a much loved grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service to take place on
Tuesday 15th October at
St. Paul's RC Church, Cantley,
at 2.00 pm followed by cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster,
at 3.20 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to
British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK c/o
W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.