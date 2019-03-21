|
|
|
HIELDS Kenneth 'Ken' Passed away 1 year ago -
22nd March, 2018.
In loving memory of a Special Husband.
Often I just sit quietly,
reflecting for a while;
imagining your voice, your face,
your warm and loving smile.
For it's so lovely to recall
the happy times we had,
when you played such a special role
as Husband, Dad & Grandad.
And at this time
I only wish you knew,
that I'd give all the world today
for one more hour with you.
But I still have my memories,
and since we've been apart,
it comforts me so much to know
that you're right here in my heart.
Forever loved, sadly missed
and always in our hearts.
Love from your
Loving Wife and Soulmate Freda x
and all your loving Family xxx
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More