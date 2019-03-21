HIELDS Kenneth 'Ken' Passed away 1 year ago -

22nd March, 2018.



In loving memory of a Special Husband.



Often I just sit quietly,

reflecting for a while;

imagining your voice, your face,

your warm and loving smile.



For it's so lovely to recall

the happy times we had,

when you played such a special role

as Husband, Dad & Grandad.



And at this time

I only wish you knew,

that I'd give all the world today

for one more hour with you.



But I still have my memories,

and since we've been apart,

it comforts me so much to know

that you're right here in my heart.



Forever loved, sadly missed

and always in our hearts.



Love from your

Loving Wife and Soulmate Freda x

and all your loving Family xxx Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019