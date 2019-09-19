|
|
|
Clarke Kenneth
(Ken) Peacefully on September 10th and
of Dunscroft aged 79 years,
the devoted husband of Betty,
a much loved dad to Lesley and Ken,
a loving grandad to all of his grandchildren, a dear brother to Keith and father in law to Nigel and Amanda.
He will be sadly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
Funeral service will take place at
St Lawrence Church, Hatfield on Monday October 7th at 11am,
followed by interment at
Hatfield Cemetery 11:40am.
Please note family flowers only,
but donations may be made to BHF,
a donation plate will be
provided at church.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019