LISTER Ken Peacefully on
Monday 4th June 2019
at Lound Hall Nursing Home,
aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Gill.
Much loved dad of Hugh, Mark, Owen
and the late Nigel.
Loving grandad.
Devoted Christian and
good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Misterton on
Friday 21st June at 10.30am
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
All Saints' Church, Misterton
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
