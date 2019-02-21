|
Robinson Keith Peacefully on 9th February after a short illness and of Belton (formerly Edlington) aged 70 years.
The beloved husband of Sandra, much loved dad of Sarah and Richard and father-in-law of Graham and Sonia, devoted grandad of Harry and Archie, a loving brother and good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel tomorrow Friday 22nd February at 10.30am followed by interment at Rands Lane Cemetery, Armthorpe.
Please note, family flowers only by request, but if desired donations in lieu may be made to Weston Park Hospital.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
