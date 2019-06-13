Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Keith Haggar Notice
Haggar Keith Peacefully in
St Mary's Nursing Home on
May 27th 2019, aged 81 years.

A dearly loved brother of Wyn,
Pat and the late Maureen.
Dear brother-in-law of Roy, Brian and Glyn and a much loved uncle
and great uncle.

The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday June 27th 2019 at 11.40am
at Rose Hill Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, a collection plate will be available for donations to Cancer Research.

All enquiries to
Pepperdine Barrett Funeral Directors.
Tel 0161 881 5363
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
