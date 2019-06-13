|
Haggar Keith Peacefully in
St Mary's Nursing Home on
May 27th 2019, aged 81 years.
A dearly loved brother of Wyn,
Pat and the late Maureen.
Dear brother-in-law of Roy, Brian and Glyn and a much loved uncle
and great uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday June 27th 2019 at 11.40am
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, a collection plate will be available for donations to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Pepperdine Barrett Funeral Directors.
Tel 0161 881 5363
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
