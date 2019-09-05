|
|
|
MAPLETOFT Kathleen Passed away peacefully on the
23rd August 2019, aged 79 years.
A much loved Wife of the late Gordon,
a dear Mum to Alison and Clare and Mother-In-Law to Adrian and Nigel. Also a beloved Grandma to Lewis, Charlotte, Natalie and Daniel.
Always in our hearts.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations can me made in lieu
for Dementia UK, a collection plate
will be provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 16th September 2019
at 12.00pm
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019