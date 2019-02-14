|
Mainprize Kathleen Passed away suddenly at home on 25th January 2019.
Kathleen was a much loved wife to the late Dennis, dearly loved Mum to Dennis, Charles, Kathleen and Pauline, beloved Nana, Great Nana, sister and a Friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 19th February 2019
at St Marys Church, Stainforth at 10.30am followed by interment at
Stainforth Cemetery at 11.15am.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
