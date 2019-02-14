Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30
St Marys Church
Stainforth
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:15
Stainforth Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Mainprize
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mainprize

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Mainprize Notice
Mainprize Kathleen Passed away suddenly at home on 25th January 2019.
Kathleen was a much loved wife to the late Dennis, dearly loved Mum to Dennis, Charles, Kathleen and Pauline, beloved Nana, Great Nana, sister and a Friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 19th February 2019
at St Marys Church, Stainforth at 10.30am followed by interment at
Stainforth Cemetery at 11.15am.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.