CRUNDELL KATHLEEN MAY (NEE ALLEN) 10.05.1935
Passed away peacefully at home on 10th September 2019
at 06.30am,
surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved wife of Terry.
Devoted mother of Susan.
Loving sister of Lillian and Jimmy.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 4th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only however there will be a collection plate made available for donations towards Dementia UK. Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road,
Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019