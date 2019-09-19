Home

Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Kathleen Crundell


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kathleen Crundell Notice
CRUNDELL KATHLEEN MAY (NEE ALLEN) 10.05.1935
Passed away peacefully at home on 10th September 2019
at 06.30am,
surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved wife of Terry.
Devoted mother of Susan.
Loving sister of Lillian and Jimmy.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 4th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only however there will be a collection plate made available for donations towards Dementia UK. Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road,
Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
