|
|
|
Burtoft Kathleen
née Duffy Of Skellow.
Passed away suddenly in hospital on
29th May 2019, aged 68 years.
The beloved Wife of the late John,
loving Mum of Mark and Neil,
dear mother in law of Louise and Joanne and devoted Gran of
Hollie, Jack, Max and Sam.
Kath will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Parish Church, Owston on
Friday 28th June at 1.00pm followed by Interment at Redhouse Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request please but if desired donations may be made to Cancer Research UK, a collection box will be provided at the church.
Enquiries to Co op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
Read More