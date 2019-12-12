Home

ARCHER Kathleen
(née Bannister) Passed away suddenly on
November 23rd at her home in Carcroft. Aged 75 years.
Dear Mother of Steven, Julie and Keith also a dear Mother-in-law, Grandma, Great Grandma and a loving Sister.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th December at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley 2.40pm.
Donations to the Salvation Army,
a collection plate will be available
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019
