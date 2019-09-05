|
Ward Née Beevers
June Passed away peacefully on 26th August 2019 with her family by her side at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 85 years.
June was the beloved wife of the late Vincent, much loved mam of Mark, Keith and Susan, grandma of
Clare, James, David, Peter, Matthew, Natalie and Thomas, Great Grandma to Lily, Elliot, Evelyn, and Tommy
And a friend to many.
June's Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at
Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church Stainforth at 12noon
Followed by interment in Stainforth Cemetery at 1.15pm. June will be received into Church the Evening
prior at 4pm. All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019