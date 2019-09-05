Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00
Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church
Stainforth
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
13:15
Stainforth Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for June Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Ward

Notice Condolences

June Ward Notice
Ward Née Beevers
June Passed away peacefully on 26th August 2019 with her family by her side at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 85 years.
June was the beloved wife of the late Vincent, much loved mam of Mark, Keith and Susan, grandma of
Clare, James, David, Peter, Matthew, Natalie and Thomas, Great Grandma to Lily, Elliot, Evelyn, and Tommy
And a friend to many.
June's Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at
Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church Stainforth at 12noon
Followed by interment in Stainforth Cemetery at 1.15pm. June will be received into Church the Evening
prior at 4pm. All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.