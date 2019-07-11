Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
13:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for June Post
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Post

Notice Condolences

June Post Notice
POST June M Peacefully on 24th June,
after a short illness and of Armthorpe, aged 93 years.
A loving sister, aunt, great aunt and good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 1pm.
Please note, family flowers only by request, but if desired,
donations in lieu may be made to RNIB.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.