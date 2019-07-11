|
POST June M Peacefully on 24th June,
after a short illness and of Armthorpe, aged 93 years.
A loving sister, aunt, great aunt and good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 1pm.
Please note, family flowers only by request, but if desired,
donations in lieu may be made to RNIB.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 11, 2019