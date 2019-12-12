Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maltby Independent Funeral Service Ltd (Maltby, Rotherham)
17-19 Morrell Street
Rotherham, South Yorkshire S66 7LL
01709 815959
Resources
More Obituaries for June Coates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Coates

Notice Condolences

June Coates Notice
COATES June Marina
(Née Sutcliffe) Most amazing mum to Tracy, nanny spoon to Candice, Charlotte and James and great nanny to Oscar, Hugo and Florence Isabella, passed away peacefully in Cantley Grange Care Home on Thursday November 28th 2019 aged 84 years.
A service of celebration and thanksgiving is to take place at 10.00am on Tuesday December 17th
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be left in the collection after the service or sent c/o Jeremy Neal, Maltby Independent Funeral Service 17-19 Morrell St.
Maltby S66 7LL
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -