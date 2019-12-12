|
COATES June Marina
(Née Sutcliffe) Most amazing mum to Tracy, nanny spoon to Candice, Charlotte and James and great nanny to Oscar, Hugo and Florence Isabella, passed away peacefully in Cantley Grange Care Home on Thursday November 28th 2019 aged 84 years.
A service of celebration and thanksgiving is to take place at 10.00am on Tuesday December 17th
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be left in the collection after the service or sent c/o Jeremy Neal, Maltby Independent Funeral Service 17-19 Morrell St.
Maltby S66 7LL
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019