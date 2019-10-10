|
|
|
BULLEMENT June Margaret Peacefully, on October 5th ,
in hospital and of Armthorpe, aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of Gilbert Bullement, dear mum of Stephen, Marina and Alison and mother-in-law of Jill, Melvin and Paul, also, a much-loved gran, great gran and sister.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 21st October 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 11.40 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to
The Donkey Sanctuary, Leeds
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019