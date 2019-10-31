Home

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Julia Lobo Notice
LOBO Julia
(Was Davis) Passed away peacefully
in hospital on Friday,
11th October, aged 87 years.
A much loved wife, mother, grandma and great grandmother.
Julia will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday, 8th November at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only, but a collection plate will be available after the service for donations to The Family Holiday Association.
Enquiries to: Dey's Family Funeral Care, 7 The Parade, Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster DN3 3AG.
Tel: 01302 285717
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019
