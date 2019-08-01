|
|
|
MELLER Miss Joyce Ella Passed away peacefully at Rose Farm Care Home on 18th July 2019 aged 97. Beloved sister of Kathleen,
Violet and Fred, cherished aunt and caring friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 6th August at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 1.20pm.
By request family flowers only, donations can be made in
Joyce's memory to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road, DN4 0RB 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019