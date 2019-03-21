|
GREGSON Joyce Late proprietor of the Mill Fish
and Chip Shop, Thorne.
Passed away peacefully in
Northfield Nursing Home Thorne
on 14th March aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th March at 10-20am.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations in lieu
for DonMentia.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
