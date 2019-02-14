|
|
|
GABBITAS Joyce Nellie Passed away peacefully in hospital
5th February and of Barnby Dun
aged 84 years. Dearly beloved sister of Dorothy also a loving cousin.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 18th February at 1-20pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for Alzheimer's a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
