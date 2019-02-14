Home

B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Joyce Gabbitas Notice
GABBITAS Joyce Nellie Passed away peacefully in hospital
5th February and of Barnby Dun
aged 84 years. Dearly beloved sister of Dorothy also a loving cousin.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 18th February at 1-20pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for Alzheimer's a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
