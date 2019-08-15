Home

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:45
St. Nicholas Church
Thorne
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
Fotheringham Joyce Passed away on 2nd August at Adeline House aged 96 years. Loving wife of the late Tom, much loved mother of Jean, Ken and the late Brian and Peter. Joyce will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and all family and friends. The funeral service will take place at St. Nicholas Church, Thorne
on Tuesday 20th August, 10.45am followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 12.00 noon. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if so desired will go to St. Nicholas Church and Adeline House. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service, 3a Field Road, Thorne, DN8 4AG.
Tel. 01405 812202.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
