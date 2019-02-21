Home

BLOUNT Josephine
(Joan) Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 16th February 2019, aged 87.
Loving wife of the late Stan Blount, cherished mother of Elaine and Julie and much loved mother in law to Ged, devoted grandma to Caroline and Julia and a fun loving granny to
Olivia and Emily.
Her character, strength and positive energy will live on forever in our hearts.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Joan will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 4th March at 3:40pm. Donations can be made in Joan's memory to The Stroke Association. All enquiries to
J Steadman & Sons, 3 Balby Road,
DN4 0RB. Tel. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
