Joseph Burt

Joseph Burt
Burt Josephus Octavus also known as Jo

A GREAT MAN
HAS PASSED AWAY! Sadly passed away on
Monday 18th February 2019 aged 87.
He was a loving Husband,
Dad and Grandad.
As this journey ends the next part
of his journey eternal life begins.
We love and miss you.
Rest in Eternal Peace.

Home Going Service to be held
on 19th March 2019 at 9.30am
at The Minster (St George Church)
9 Church St, Doncaster DN1 1RD
Interment at Rose Hill Cemetery and Crematorium Ascot Avenue, Doncaster DN4 6NE. Reception at Holiday Inn
High Road, Warmsworth,
Doncaster DN4 9UX
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
