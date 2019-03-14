Home

J Young & Son Funeral Director (Askern, Doncaster)
16 High St
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 0AB
01302 707737
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
09:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Jonathon Jones Notice
JONES Jonathon Peter Passed away suddenly at home on
1st March 2019 aged 51 years.
Beloved husband of Liz,
loving dad to Zach, Son, Uncle,
Cousin and friend.
A funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March 2019 at 9.40am
and afterwards at Roccos, Tickhill.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu for
Bluebell Wood Hospice
and 2 Wish Upon A Star.
All enquiries to J Young & Son
Funeral Directors. Tel. 01302707737
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
