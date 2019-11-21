Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:15
All Saint's Church
Arksey
John Wilson Notice
WILSON John Formerly of Arksey Lane, Bentley.
Peacefully passed away on 10th November 2019, aged 81 years.
A much loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 2nd December 2019 in All Saint's Church, Arksey at 11.15am followed by Committal in Arksey Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, if desired, donations may be made in lieu for Dementia UK; a collection plate will be available after the service. Any enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ telephone
01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019
