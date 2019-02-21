Home

Services
Bramleys Funeral Service
78 Askern Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 0EW
01302 637812
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
John Wheeler Notice
Wheeler John Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on 11th February 2019,
aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Janet, much loved dad of the late Joanne, Karen, Vicky, Kerry and step dad to David, Andrea and Jimmy. Brother to Derek, Linda, Gary and Angela and brother in law to Kay, Stuart and Angie and father-in-law to Carl. A very special grandad and great grandad.
'Forever in our hearts'
Family flowers only.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 6th March at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.00am.
Enquiries to Bramley Funeral Services
Tel: 01302 874197.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
