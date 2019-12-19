Home

SILLS John Robert Died peacefully in hospital on 6th December 2019, aged 77. Beloved Husband of Carolyne. Dearly loved Dad of Adrian.
A much loved Father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad and a good friend. Robert will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 27th December at 11-20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Arthritis Research will be welcome. A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 80 High Road, Balby, Doncaster 01302 858 888
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019
