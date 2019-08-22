Home

John Plant

Notice Condolences

John Plant Notice
Plant John Passed away suddenly at
Harrogate District Hospital on
14th August, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline,
loving dad of Jonathan and Sarah,
a much loved grandad and a dear friend to all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday 2nd September at 11.40am. Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be given at the service to help support the work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Otley Funeralcare
Tel. 01943 462185.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
