|
|
|
PENNINGTON John Nicholas Passed away unexpectedly
on October 3rd and of Doncaster, aged 77 years.
The dearly loved friend
of the late Barbara Pennington,
dear father of Ed and Livy and
father-in-law of Michelle, also, the much-loved grandfather of Lauren and Alastair and a treasured brother and uncle.
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 29th October 2019
at St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Cantley at 11.00 am
followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
MENCAP
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019