Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00
St Paul's Roman Catholic Church
Cantley
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pennington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pennington

Notice Condolences

John Pennington Notice
PENNINGTON John Nicholas Passed away unexpectedly
on October 3rd and of Doncaster, aged 77 years.
The dearly loved friend
of the late Barbara Pennington,
dear father of Ed and Livy and
father-in-law of Michelle, also, the much-loved grandfather of Lauren and Alastair and a treasured brother and uncle.
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 29th October 2019
at St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Cantley at 11.00 am
followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
MENCAP
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.