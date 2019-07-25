|
|
|
Pattinson John Sadly on 13th July and of Rossington aged 83 years.
A devoted husband of Anne and a much loved dad to Bev and Tony.
Also a loving grandpa to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Rest in Peace.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Michael's Church, Rossington on Monday 29th July at 11.40am. Followed by the committal service at Rose hill crematorium at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations will be gratefully received to Dementia UK. A donation plate will be provided at the church and crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services. Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019