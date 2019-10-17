Resources More Obituaries for John Oliver Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Oliver

Notice OLIVER John Roland Mrs. Angie Oliver and Richard of Adwick-le-Street would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, letters and cards of condolence and support shown to them during their recent very sad bereavement.

Special thanks are extended to

Rev. Paul Hinds for his wonderfully comforting service, Roger Hickling for his kindness and attention to detail with the Funeral arrangements, Owston Lodge for the wonderful funeral buffet, and lastly, but in no way least, to everyone who made their kind donations to The British Heart Foundation (£510.00) in John's memory. Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices