|
|
|
Oliver John Roland Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Friday 20th September at home in Adwick-le-Street, aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of Angela,
dear Dad of Richard. Also a dear
Brother, Brother in Law and Uncle.
"Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed."
Funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 9th October at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation. A collection plate will be available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019