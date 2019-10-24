Home

Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
MARLOW John Passed away peacefully on October 17th in Hospital after a long illness and of Skellow, aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of Elizabeth (Bet), Dear father of Keith and Jane,
loving Grandad of Billy and Jay and
Great Grandad of Tommy;
"Dearly loved, He will be sadly missed"
Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 31st October at
Rose Hill Crematorium, 10.20am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses,
a collection plate will be available
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
