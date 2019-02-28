|
|
|
MANNING John Joseph
(Paddy) Passed away on 12th February in hospital after an illness bravely borne and of Edenthorpe aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Elsie, a loving dad of Keith and June, father in law to Ruth and Steve also a dear grandad and great grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 1st March at 2-20pm. No flowers by request please, but if desired
donations in lieu for Fire Fly on a plate
provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
