Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
14:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
MANNING John Joseph
(Paddy) Passed away on 12th February in hospital after an illness bravely borne and of Edenthorpe aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Elsie, a loving dad of Keith and June, father in law to Ruth and Steve also a dear grandad and great grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 1st March at 2-20pm. No flowers by request please, but if desired
donations in lieu for Fire Fly on a plate
provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
